Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 58 24.50 N/A -1.01 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 82.11 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is 23.7 while its Current Ratio is 24.1. Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 274.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 16.2%. Insiders held 0.9% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.