Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Analysts See $-0.45 EPS; Rothschild Asset Management Lifted Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 168,512 shares traded. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has risen 80.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.88% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc acquired 8,651 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 232,748 shares with $21.30M value, up from 224,097 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $8.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 360,126 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea . The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Inspire Medical Systems’s (NYSE:INSP) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EY Names Tim Herbert, President & CEO of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Heartland – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 2.18% less from 46.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 726,406 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 53,089 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) for 19,542 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,127 shares stake. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 9,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 16,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 6,300 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) or 83,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 356,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 96,333 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park West Asset Management Lc holds 0.44% or 300,000 shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spirit Develops New Carbon Fiber Fuselage Panel to Support Lower-Cost, Higher-Production Volumes for Aircraft Manufacturing – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sea Limited (SE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing shares jump on 737 MAX order intent from Paris – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) stake by 43,413 shares to 422,141 valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stake by 8,221 shares and now owns 310,668 shares. Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was reduced too.