Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Analysts See $-0.45 EPS; IDORSIA AG REGISTERED SHARES SWITZERLAN (IDRSF) SI Increased By 2.21%

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report $-0.45 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 158,376 shares traded. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has risen 80.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.88% the S&P500.

IDORSIA AG REGISTERED SHARES SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had an increase of 2.21% in short interest. IDRSF’s SI was 1.61 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.21% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 343 days are for IDORSIA AG REGISTERED SHARES SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s short sellers to cover IDRSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 658 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Actelion Ltd, Drug Discovery Operations and Early-Stage Clinical Development Assets develops ACT-132577 antagonist and provides related clinical development services and is located in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea . The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. It currently has negative earnings.

