Insperity (NSP) Stock Value Declined While New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Stake; Rpm International I (RPM) Holding Has Raised by Hgk Asset Management Inc

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rpm International I (RPM) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 12,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 96,842 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 84,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 619,136 shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 63,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 70,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 506,867 shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mngmt reported 2,182 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 4,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 19,441 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 0.93% or 159,499 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company has 0.73% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 5,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 43,695 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 162,549 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 20 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Management has invested 0.5% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 64,627 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eam Investors Limited Co invested in 0.48% or 15,936 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,690 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares to 156,257 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $12.87 million activity. 55,834 shares were sold by RAWSON RICHARD G, worth $6.98 million. ALLISON JAMES D also sold $250,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares. MINCKS JAY E had sold 7,998 shares worth $1.02 million on Tuesday, February 12. $336,327 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares to 138,951 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,536 shares, and cut its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM).