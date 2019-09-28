Insperity (NSP) Stake Maintained by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan; Nottingham Advisors Boosted Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $364,448

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 286,675 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,360 were reported by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Mirae Asset Glob Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 256,610 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Company holds 45,155 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,822 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dnb Asset Management As reported 116,590 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 91,404 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 915,546 shares in its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 12,996 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 2.98 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 95,832 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.77% or 348,100 shares. Cap City Fl holds 0.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 46,239 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 0.51% or 40,867 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $595.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 16,366 shares to 722,858 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,220 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV).