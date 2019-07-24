Insperity (NSP) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.10 Million as Share Price Declined; As Banner (BANR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 60.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 17,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,312 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 28,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 172,469 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 44,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 266,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, up from 222,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 57,964 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 881,663 shares to 883,954 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 31,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. The insider MINCKS JAY E sold 7,998 shares worth $1.02M. ALLISON JAMES D sold $250,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) on Monday, February 11. 30,000 shares were sold by SARVADI PAUL J, worth $3.76M on Thursday, February 14. $6.98M worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was sold by RAWSON RICHARD G on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.46 million for 50.93 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

