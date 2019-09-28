Insperity (NSP) Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Upped Holding; Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Stepan Co (SCL) Position by $1.78 Million; Valuation Rose

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 286,675 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 19,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 140,271 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89 million, down from 159,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 62,845 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Baldwin Investment Limited Co holds 0.44% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 2,900 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.07% or 356,700 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.01% or 38,515 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 44 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis accumulated 1,655 shares. Logan Mgmt stated it has 0.49% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 1,559 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 3,993 shares.

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity Chairman and CEO Recognized by Houston Business Journal as One of the Most Admired CEOs – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Insperity kicks off construction at Kingwood campus – Houston Business Journal” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insperity: Great Company, Bad Timing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.40 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.00% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50,920 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $104.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Com has 1.92 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 192,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 2,438 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank Trust has 16 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 147,182 shares. Connecticut-based Matarin Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.06% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 19,059 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 44,867 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Next Financial Gp has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 141,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.02 million shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 1,486 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 3,963 shares. Vanguard owns 2.28M shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $130,750 activity. Rojo Luis bought $17,438 worth of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) on Tuesday, May 14.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stepan Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.