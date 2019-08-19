Insperity (NSP) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Its Position by $3.87 Million; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Upped Holding by $187.81 Million as Share Price Declined

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 31,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 42,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 74,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 307,668 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 75,079 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44B, up from 73,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 264,113 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Under Pact, KSQ Will Be Able to Use Ligand’s Full OmniAb Platform to Discover Antibodies; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $45.3M; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2,499 shares to 3,083 shares, valued at $362.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 122,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Biotechs Being Choked by Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.48, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand Partner CASI Pharmaceuticals Launches EVOMELA® in China – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 289 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 12,582 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 73,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C M Bidwell And has 1,095 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 38,800 were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 28,500 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 22,351 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp Inc invested in 91,248 shares. Oak Ridge owns 125,841 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 62,766 shares. 100 were accumulated by Quantbot L P. 621,006 are held by Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Com. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.07% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Aryeh Jason, worth $109,510 on Wednesday, May 29. On Friday, August 2 Patel Sunil bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,595 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 24,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,860 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Insperity, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NSP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Insperity, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer’s Upjohn To Merge – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off In Insperity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 326,238 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 25,295 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Logan Capital Management reported 65,204 shares stake. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 90,251 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama owns 48,495 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 5,274 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Violich Capital Management reported 0.08% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.61% or 8,143 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 19,531 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 18,068 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 594,543 shares.