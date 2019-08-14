Insperity (NSP) Shareholder American International Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $491,877 as Valuation Declined; Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined While Provident Investment Management Decreased Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $8.08 during the last trading session, reaching $200. About 511,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 98,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13 million, down from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.60% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.27. About 391,021 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Insperity, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off In Insperity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 76,467 shares to 109,327 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 60,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 3,255 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 129,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.06% or 10,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 3,018 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 76,027 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 5,274 are held by Brown Advisory. D E Shaw And Communications holds 311,835 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 29,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Laurion Cap Management Lp invested in 0.03% or 15,439 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Llc has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Delaware stated it has 5,565 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Inc holds 0.7% or 2,653 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 53,972 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 23,744 shares. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Llp has invested 1.74% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hl Fincl Llc reported 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Allstate reported 1,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.05% or 60,332 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.83% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,184 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt has 478 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 53,457 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,673 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 154,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares to 18,599 shares, valued at $32.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 83,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).