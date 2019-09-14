Insperity (NSP) Holding Held by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan; Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Avenir Has Increased Holding

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 346,222 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,249 shares to 600,316 shares, valued at $80.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) CFO: FICC, Equities Trading Revenue Likely to be Down YOY, Sees Net Interest Revenue Increasing 3%-4% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.44% or 17,351 shares. Moreover, Btr Mgmt has 0.85% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,882 shares. 30,000 are owned by Hennessy Advsr. Sterling Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,828 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 0.79% or 77,379 shares. Elkhorn Partners LP invested in 14,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Assetmark owns 4,309 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hgk Asset holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 106,612 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated accumulated 343,653 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Gru reported 3.96M shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schneider Corporation has 461,829 shares for 7.68% of their portfolio.