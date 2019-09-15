Insperity (NSP) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Raised Position by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Somerville Kurt F Boosted Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $430,280; Share Value Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 57.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 8,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 23,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 15,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 364,718 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 37,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Management stated it has 26,280 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 495,364 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 7,800 shares. Shaker Oh invested in 0.29% or 3,525 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.15% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 266,478 shares. Moreover, Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 0.54% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). D E Shaw & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 182,128 shares. Sei Co has 141,889 shares. 28,084 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. First Citizens Bancshares stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Shelton Capital Management reported 2,527 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 4,552 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce stated it has 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Riverhead Limited Liability Co reported 3,068 shares.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,474 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,489 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 6,826 shares to 211,115 shares, valued at $19.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,445 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.