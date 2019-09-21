Insperity (NSP) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lifted Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lifted Holding

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $99.47. About 517,857 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 28,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 70,698 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, up from 42,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.