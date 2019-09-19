Insperity (NSP) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lifted Holding; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Acadian Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $99.67. About 146,450 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 87.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 120,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 16,970 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 137,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 1.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,409 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.07% or 4,860 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 3,097 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1,299 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 14,700 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 146,108 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,246 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Caxton Ltd Partnership owns 1,865 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 7,246 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 5,075 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 3,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.06% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insperity Chairman and CEO Recognized by Houston Business Journal as One of the Most Admired CEOs – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insperity expands stock repurchase authorization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insperity (NSP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 25.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 177,765 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 132,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).