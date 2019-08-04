Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

As Business Services companies, Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 121 1.03 N/A 3.89 27.35 First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insperity Inc. and First Data Corporation. First Data Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Insperity Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Insperity Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insperity Inc. and First Data Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Insperity Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. First Data Corporation’s 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

Insperity Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, First Data Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Insperity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Insperity Inc. and First Data Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Insperity Inc. has a 39.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $143. Meanwhile, First Data Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential downside is -17.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Insperity Inc. appears more favorable than First Data Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 92% of First Data Corporation shares. Insperity Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year Insperity Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Data Corporation.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors First Data Corporation.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.