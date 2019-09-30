Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 98 1.19 38.46M 3.89 27.35 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 1 0.00 36.30M 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ARC Document Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Insperity Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Insperity Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insperity Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 39,365,404.30% 0% 0% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2,614,896,988.91% 6.4% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Insperity Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. ARC Document Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.87 beta which makes it 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insperity Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 61.7% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year Insperity Inc. had bullish trend while ARC Document Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.