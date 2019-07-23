Insperity Inc. (NSP) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) Comparing side by side

Both Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 119 1.44 N/A 3.89 29.21 WNS (Holdings) Limited 54 3.87 N/A 2.02 26.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. WNS (Holdings) Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Insperity Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insperity Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.3% 14.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.06 beta indicates that Insperity Inc. is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WNS (Holdings) Limited has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Insperity Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Insperity Inc.’s consensus target price is $143, while its potential upside is 3.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insperity Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 96%. Insperity Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 0.05% are WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -3.12% -11.88% -7.12% -1.68% 30.67% 21.63% WNS (Holdings) Limited -1.51% 0.13% 3.1% 8.14% 11.23% 31.36%

For the past year Insperity Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Insperity Inc. beats WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.