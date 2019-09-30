Insperity Inc. (NSP) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 98 1.19 38.46M 3.89 27.35 PFSweb Inc. 4 0.21 N/A 0.03 118.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Insperity Inc. and PFSweb Inc. PFSweb Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Insperity Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 39,365,404.30% 0% 0% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that Insperity Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PFSweb Inc. has a 0.63 beta which is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insperity Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival PFSweb Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Insperity Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insperity Inc. and PFSweb Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PFSweb Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 69.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insperity Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of PFSweb Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27%

For the past year Insperity Inc. had bullish trend while PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors PFSweb Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.