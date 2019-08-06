Insperity Inc. (NSP) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Comparison side by side

Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 121 0.98 N/A 3.89 27.35 Moody’s Corporation 184 8.60 N/A 6.45 33.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Moody’s Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Insperity Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Moody’s Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Moody’s Corporation’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insperity Inc. Its rival Moody’s Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Moody’s Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insperity Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Insperity Inc. and Moody’s Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moody’s Corporation 1 6 2 2.22

Insperity Inc.’s average price target is $143, while its potential upside is 46.28%. On the other hand, Moody’s Corporation’s potential downside is -0.62% and its average price target is $201.44. Based on the results shown earlier, Insperity Inc. is looking more favorable than Moody’s Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insperity Inc. and Moody’s Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Insperity Inc. shares. Competitively, Moody’s Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06%

For the past year Insperity Inc. has weaker performance than Moody’s Corporation

Summary

Moody’s Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Insperity Inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.