Insperity Inc. (NSP) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Comparison side by side

Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 116 1.00 N/A 3.89 27.35 frontdoor inc. 42 3.36 N/A 1.47 31.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insperity Inc. and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Insperity Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than frontdoor inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6%

Liquidity

Insperity Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, frontdoor inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Insperity Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to frontdoor inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insperity Inc. and frontdoor inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of frontdoor inc. is $44.2, which is potential -15.18% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares. 2.5% are Insperity Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of frontdoor inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51%

For the past year Insperity Inc. was less bullish than frontdoor inc.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.