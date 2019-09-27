Insperity Inc. (NSP) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 98 1.19 38.46M 3.89 27.35 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 294 1.80 85.10M 9.15 31.06

Demonstrates Insperity Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Insperity Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FleetCor Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 39,405,737.70% 0% 0% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 28,986,000.89% 23.3% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta indicates that Insperity Inc. is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Insperity Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Insperity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insperity Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $300.25, which is potential 4.61% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares. 2.5% are Insperity Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year Insperity Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Insperity Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.