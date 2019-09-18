Insperity Com (NSP) Shares Declined While Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $972,096; Leucadia National Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Raised by $19.18 Million as Share Price Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 167,761 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 7,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 38,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 46,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 324,544 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.66M for 28.27 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 903 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 14,823 shares. Oak Ridge Lc holds 0.81% or 96,461 shares in its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors invested in 146,108 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,350 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.08% or 15,300 shares. Verition Fund Ltd has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 4,552 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 149,249 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 900 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 448,466 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 57,728 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 1.32% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 52,107 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 124,911 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More important recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Insperity Chairman and CEO Recognized by Houston Business Journal as One of the Most Admired CEOs – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insperity expands stock repurchase authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8,603 shares to 47,819 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gms Inc Com by 61,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Del Taco (TACO) Said to Mull Sale – Source – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fast-food roundup: Chick-fil-A’s rapid growthâ€¦ Boston Market sued over school lunches – Chicago Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.8% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Than 50% Upside In This Fast Growing Chain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2016.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.