Insperity Com (NSP) Shares Declined While Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Stake; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,056 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 43,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $344.43. About 198,344 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 22,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 301,072 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.47M for 47.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. Shares for $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D. The insider RAWSON RICHARD G sold $6.98M. MINCKS JAY E sold 7,998 shares worth $1.02 million. 30,000 shares were sold by SARVADI PAUL J, worth $3.76 million on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,690 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc reported 13,366 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 17,780 shares. Mitchell Mgmt reported 2.63% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 168 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Swiss Bancorp has 68,600 shares. Profit Inv Ltd Company has 29,039 shares. 19,441 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,786 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 8,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 20,618 shares. Logan Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.5% or 65,204 shares in its portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN).

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 68.34 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Caxton Associate Lp owns 1,884 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 128 shares. 7,929 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt. Rwc Asset Management Llp has 25,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. State Street reported 715,695 shares. 800 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 134,414 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,243 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 261,022 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,351 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,074 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory stated it has 219,106 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $2.32 million were sold by Scadina Mark R on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Wehmann James M sold $1.15M. 9,000 shares were sold by Wells Stuart, worth $1.91M on Tuesday, January 22. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767.