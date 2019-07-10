Insperity Com (NSP) Share Value Declined While Clean Yield Group Cut Its Position; American Financial Group Has Decreased Stake in Citigroup (C) by $6.20 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49 million, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 22,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 175,147 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,070 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,769 shares. Asset Ltd invested in 4,839 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ally Fincl, a Michigan-based fund reported 57,000 shares. 2.95 million were accumulated by Fred Alger Inc. Federated Investors Pa invested in 493,262 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 5,000 are owned by Birinyi Assocs Inc. Grp One Trading Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 59,585 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn reported 882 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 32,240 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.07% or 24,881 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 2,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi joins banks toning down Q2 expectations – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 8,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 96,752 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 518,248 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.66 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Fincl Serv Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 441,386 shares. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De has 1% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 15,182 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 323,679 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,690 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Prudential Fin holds 0.14% or 689,101 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 96,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs invested in 0.01% or 164 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (NYSE:UN) by 13,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NuVasive, Avis Budget Group, and Insperity Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ITT Inc. (ITT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insperity: Great Company, Bad Timing – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Insperity (NSP) Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.46 million for 45.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.