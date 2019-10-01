Insperity Com (NSP) Holder Reinhart Partners Decreased Its Holding by $972,096 as Share Price Declined; Zpr Investment Management Position in Kemet (KEM) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 493,655 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 7,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 38,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 46,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 158,489 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.66 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) by 11,013 shares to 52,992 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc Com (NYSE:TBI) by 30,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares to 35,123 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

