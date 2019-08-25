Insperity Com (NSP) Holder Logan Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Biogen Com (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Raised by $705,640 Its Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 7,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 65,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 58,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 445,573 shares traded or 5.95% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AbbVie’s JAK Inhibitor Rinvoq Receives FDA Approval for RA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY) by 40,220 shares to 16,440 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 46,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,985 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advsr invested in 1,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 240,378 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assocs L P. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 642,119 shares. 8,400 were reported by Omers Administration Corp. Colony Grp Limited Liability holds 2,815 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 0.59% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 34,539 shares. Sageworth invested in 0% or 78 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 103,169 shares. Financial Corporation holds 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 825 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Eastern Comml Bank invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Co invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 39 shares.

More notable recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cooper Tire & Rubber, Insperity, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps top midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc reported 94,053 shares. 2,149 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Llc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,700 shares stake. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 1.08% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Zacks Inv holds 40,621 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.7% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Arizona State Retirement System holds 26,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.2% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 27,852 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 6,563 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa owns 145,638 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,065 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,369 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).