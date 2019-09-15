Insperity Com (NSP) Holder Boston Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Qci Asset Management Lifted Its Chevron (CVX) Stake by $394,940 as Stock Price Rose

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 132.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 24,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 43,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 18,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 346,222 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 110,867 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, up from 107,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 13,608 shares to 61,380 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,074 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,562 shares to 116,811 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 17,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,728 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

