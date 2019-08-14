Insmed (INSM) Stake Held by Baker Bros Advisors Lp; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $922,240 as Stock Price Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 225,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 2.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 24,967 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 69.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 83,840 shares as the company's stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 37,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 121,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 221,313 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) by 298,400 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 16,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

