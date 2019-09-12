Insmed (INSM) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Upped Stake by $1.64 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $9.41 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 435,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15 million, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 878,155 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 103,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $310.15 million, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.54 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS – MERGER DEAL WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES THAT UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $284 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 07/03/2018 – Science 37 and Novartis Sign Strategic Alliance to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ANTICIPATES EU APPROVAL FOR KYMRIAH IN 2H: AWP; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $17.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc by 6,025 shares to 59,770 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symrise Ag Unspons Adr (SYIEY) by 30,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Safran Sa.

