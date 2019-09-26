Insmed (INSM) Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Lifted Position by $900,650 as Market Value Declined; Profit Investment Management Cut Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Shares Rose

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 8,150 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $314.99. About 3,207 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21B and $135.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 29,438 shares to 110,274 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 57.90 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,098 were reported by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability holds 1,995 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 97,973 are owned by Schroder Invest Management Group. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 758 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.07% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Kings Point Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 19,739 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 47,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 5,059 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,540 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,652 shares. Banbury Ptnrs Lc has invested 7.62% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).