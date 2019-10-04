Insmed (INSM) Share Value Declined While Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Upped Stake by $900,650; Heartland Advisors Holding in Spark Energy (SPKE) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 217,526 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 97,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 451,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, up from 354,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spark Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 13,058 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt, sources say [21:45 GMT15 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy 4Q Net $47.5M; 08/03/2018 Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions, Engagement of Financial Advisor, and Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 F; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – SPARK ENERGY IS SAID TO COLLECT INITIAL BIDS NEXT WK: DEALREP

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited reported 87,198 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Next Financial Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 100 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The Massachusetts-based Granahan Investment Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.27% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 711 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn accumulated 86,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 25,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi owns 30,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Vanguard Gru holds 7.98M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 250 shares. Meeder Asset owns 55 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,347 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25,522 shares to 539,399 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 5,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,992 shares, and cut its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).