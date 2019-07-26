Insmed (INSM) Reaches $22.80 After 7.00% Up Move; Dean Capital Management Has Lifted By $361,184 Its Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holding

The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 412,819 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTMThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.02 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $24.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:INSM worth $141.05M more.

Dean Capital Management increased Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) stake by 57.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management acquired 11,287 shares as Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 16.38%. The Dean Capital Management holds 30,915 shares with $996,000 value, up from 19,628 last quarter. Greenbrier Companies Inc now has $926.75 million valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 225,237 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of GBX in report on Monday, March 11 to “Sector Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Cap Mngmt invested in 30,915 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr has 39 shares. 1,953 are held by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Prudential Fincl stated it has 94,186 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com invested in 0% or 890 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 43,596 shares. 18,228 were reported by Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore holds 3.09% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 264,007 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 46,333 are held by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Dean Capital Management decreased Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 43,878 shares to 10,555 valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northwestern Corp stake by 43,601 shares and now owns 15,470 shares. Hostess Brands Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs owns 8,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,492 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 21,513 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 190,918 shares stake. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 850,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 72,100 shares. Trexquant Investment L P invested in 0.1% or 46,517 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 519,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Moody Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 130 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 81,464 shares. Nicholas Partners Lp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 136,152 shares or 0% of the stock.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Among 6 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INSM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.87 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.94 actual EPS reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.45% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity. $137,500 worth of stock was sold by ALTOMARI ALFRED on Tuesday, February 5.