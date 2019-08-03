Insmed (INSM) Reaches $17.41 After 9.00% Down Move; American Woodmark Has 1.46 Sentiment

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 86 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 59 sold and decreased their stock positions in American Woodmark Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 15.35 million shares, down from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Woodmark Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 42 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.51% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 2.85M shares traded or 141.18% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORSThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.54B company. It was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $15.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:INSM worth $138.51 million less.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $137,500 was made by ALTOMARI ALFRED on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 6 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $56 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.20’s average target is 159.62% above currents $17.41 stock price. Insmed had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of INSM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was upgraded by JMP Securities. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Friday, March 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 26.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman L P, a New York-based fund reported 33,957 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 4,983 shares. 117,253 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. 62,670 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Meeder Asset Management invested in 46 shares. Nomura invested in 8,900 shares. Baker Bros L P accumulated 2.08 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company owns 957,552 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 32,978 are held by Voloridge Invest Lc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 103,600 shares stake. C Ww Wide Holdg A S reported 0.04% stake.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

C V Starr & Co Inc holds 30.65% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation for 114,008 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 3.94% invested in the company for 52,757 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.32% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 315,711 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.55M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.