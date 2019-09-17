Insmed (INSM) Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Lifted Its Holding by $900,650 as Share Price Declined; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position Maintained by Caymus Capital Partners Lp

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 461,799 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 127.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 276,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 493,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.26 million, up from 217,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 387,003 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 9,183 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 10.59M shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Synovus Corp owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,347 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Sei Invs reported 41,969 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 7,890 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 710,339 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Opus Point Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 26,936 shares. Acuta Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 435,500 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. 13,935 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insmed Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Bets Paying Off At INSM As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 154,746 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktree Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.46% or 415,735 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.01% or 14,304 shares in its portfolio. 3,731 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 20,374 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 123,912 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 174,069 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 19,561 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 13,250 shares. Alps Advisors holds 5,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 24,280 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 361,062 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 5,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Stifel holds 0.02% or 136,564 shares.