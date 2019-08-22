Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 23.85 N/A -4.28 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 4 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 157.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $42.5. On the other hand, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s potential upside is 2,880.13% and its consensus target price is $4.5. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Insmed Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.