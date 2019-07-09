Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 65.58 N/A -4.22 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Insmed Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Risk & Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s 3.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 203.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Insmed Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Insmed Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, with potential upside of 84.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.