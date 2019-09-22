Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 2.76 and it happens to be 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insmed Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36.5 is Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 86.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 16.2%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.