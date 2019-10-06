Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 18 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 455,913,978.49% -130.1% -51% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 453,337,291.04% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.76 beta. In other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 70.55% for Insmed Incorporated with average price target of $30. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 303.83% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.