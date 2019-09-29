Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We will be comparing the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|17
|0.00
|80.56M
|-4.28
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|6
|-0.39
|79.03M
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|461,661,891.12%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Mesoblast Limited
|1,379,232,111.69%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Risk and Volatility
Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.
Liquidity
4.8 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $30, with potential upside of 64.20%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 2.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Mesoblast Limited.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.