Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We will be comparing the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 461,661,891.12% -130.1% -51% Mesoblast Limited 1,379,232,111.69% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Insmed Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Insmed Incorporated is $30, with potential upside of 64.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 2.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Mesoblast Limited.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.