Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.03 N/A -4.28 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Insmed Incorporated and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 88.24% for Insmed Incorporated with average target price of $36.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.