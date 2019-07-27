Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 64.22 N/A -4.22 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta, while its volatility is 203.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.2 is Insmed Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 96.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.1%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.