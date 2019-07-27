Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|64.22
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.48
|0.94
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
Insmed Incorporated has a 3.03 beta, while its volatility is 203.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$45.2 is Insmed Incorporated’s average target price while its potential upside is 96.01%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insmed Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.1%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|-3.47%
|-0.71%
|-0.71%
|-37.39%
|-48.61%
|15.83%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
