Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 22.78 N/A -4.28 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 4.8 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 186.80% at a $45.2 consensus price target. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 127.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Insmed Incorporated appears more favorable than InflaRx N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

InflaRx N.V. beats Insmed Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.