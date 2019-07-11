Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|63.43
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Insmed Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
Risk & Volatility
Insmed Incorporated’s current beta is 3.03 and it happens to be 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 86.86% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $43.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
