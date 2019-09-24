Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

We are comparing Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 24 27.97 N/A -4.28 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 73.66 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 88.63%. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $60, with potential upside of 65.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Insmed Incorporated looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.