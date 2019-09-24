Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

We are comparing Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 24 27.08 N/A -4.28 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 demonstrates Insmed Incorporated and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed Incorporated’s 2.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 176.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Insmed Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 94.87% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $36.5. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 consensus target price and a 34.37% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Bio-Techne Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 95.5%. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was more bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.