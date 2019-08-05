Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 24.94 N/A -4.28 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 13.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Insmed Incorporated has a 159.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.2. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus price target and a 128.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 22%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.