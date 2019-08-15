Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 26 22.55 N/A -4.28 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,590 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 189.74% at a $45.2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 13.75% respectively. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.