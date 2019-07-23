Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 60.43 N/A -4.22 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.04 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $45.2, and a 108.29% upside potential. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 236.13% and its average target price is $12. The results provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.8%. 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.