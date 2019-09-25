Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We are contrasting Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 24 26.31 N/A -4.28 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $36.5, and a 100.55% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 389.80% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.