Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We are contrasting Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|24
|26.31
|N/A
|-4.28
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Insmed Incorporated and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $36.5, and a 100.55% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 389.80% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
