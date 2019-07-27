Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 27 64.22 N/A -4.22 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Insmed Incorporated and Agenus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.03. In other hand, Agenus Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Insmed Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 96.01% at a $45.2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 108.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Agenus Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.