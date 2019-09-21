Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

We are contrasting Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Insmed Incorporated and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 86.41% and an $36.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 24.22% and its consensus price target is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 76% respectively. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.